Home / India News / Swach Bharat Abhiyan had profound impact on temples: RSS chief Bhagwat

Swach Bharat Abhiyan had profound impact on temples: RSS chief Bhagwat

Talks on topics ranging from safety, disaster management, security, fund management, surveillance, medical initiative and 'langar' (community kitchen) will be taken up in the convention, he said

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' for having a profound impact on temples and their cleanliness quotient.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2023 here, he asserted that cleanliness is an extremely critical aspect of temple management as places of worship are also a "symbol of purity".

A huge and extremely critical aspect of temple management is cleanliness because temples are a symbol of purity. Definitely, with the prime minister's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India), there has been a great effect on temples as well. However, with the International Temple Convention, we seek to achieve this on a deeper level in every temple in the world -- small or big," Bhagwat said.

"We need to pass on the legacy of temple service to the next generation for which education and awareness on temple ecosystems is important. In view of the same, we need to solidify every aspect of temple management, whether it is hygiene, service or infrastructure," he said.

Girish Kulkarni, founder, International Temples Convention & Expo 2023, said CEOs and management heads of 32 countries and 350 temples in India will participate in the event in which a total of 16 sessions will take place.

Talks on topics ranging from safety, disaster management, security, fund management, surveillance, medical initiative and 'langar' (community kitchen) will be taken up in the convention, he said.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey hailed the organisers for holding the event in Kashi, "given its importance and its place at the core of Indian spirituality and culture".

"Our Indian culture is one of the oldest, and our temples are not limited to being places of worship - they work for educational, medicinal and health, as well as many other humanitarian causes. Furthermore, pilgrims and temple tourism play an important role in overall tourism and contribute significantly to the Indian economy," he noted.

ITCX chairman and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Prasad Lad said the history of temples in India is more than 5,000-years-old, and "our dharma has held strong through these years without dying".

"Through ITCX, the world's biggest and first-ever event on temple management, we intend to help temples and temple culture across the country develop and reach greater heights by conducting seminars across avenues of education, food donations/prasad, langar management, security, fund management, and even hygiene and cleanliness," he said.

Also Read

On violations of Hindu temples in US, spokesperson says Guterres concerned

UCC will bring contentment instead of few sections' appeasement: Choubey

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque: Govt counsel

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

President Droupadi Murmu visits Lingaraj Temple on second day in Odisha

Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility

J-K: 2 more Amarnath pilgrims die; total deaths during yatra climbs to 36

HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

Topics :RSSMohan BhagwatHindu temples

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story