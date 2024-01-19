Home / India News / Govt forms panel to examine steps to safeguard interests of SCs: Report

Govt forms panel to examine steps to safeguard interests of SCs: Report

"On the directions of the prime minister, a committee of secretaries has been constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary," a source privy to the matter said

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A high-level panel has been formed to examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of scheduled caste communities like the Madigas, sources said on Friday.

The panel will seek to ensure fair allocation of benefits to the most disadvantaged communities within the Scheduled Castes, which have been overshadowed by comparatively affluent and influential groups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On the directions of the prime minister, a committee of secretaries has been constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary," a source privy to the matter said.

"It will examine the administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of the scheduled caste communities, like the Madigas and other such groups, who have represented that they are not evenly getting their due share of benefits," he said.

The committee will comprise secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Personnel and Training, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Department of Legal Affairs and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The first meeting of the committee of secretaries will take place on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read

Cases of atrocities against SCs were not registered in Cong regime: Khattar

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

PM Modi to address MRPS rally in Hyderabad today ahead of T'gana polls

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

HC issues summons to Netflix on film 'Animal' regarding OTT launch

SC refuses to interfere with AIADMK resolution expelling OPS, his aides

First photo of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

President Murmu to present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtCentreIndia Prime MinisterSCSScheduled Castescaste in india

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story