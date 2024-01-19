First photo of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

VIDEO | Ram Lalla's idol being taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane. The idol will be kept in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Let's take a closer look at how the Ram Lalla idol was installed inside the Ram temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the "Garbha Griha", or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, at 1:28 pm on Thursday. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members, including Anil Mishra, Champat Rai and Swami Govind Giri, were present during the placement ceremony and reported to The Indian Express.

"Ram Lalla will now sit on his asana [seat]," a priest associated with the rituals in Ayodhya was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

According to the news agency ANI, Vedic Brahmins and revered acharyas led the worship ceremonies inside the temple premises.

Due to the idol weighing between 150-200 kg and limited space inside the sanctum sanctorum, the installation was carried out under the supervision of a team of engineers, an eyewitness told The Indian Express.

Before placing the idol, it was reportedly washed with water from several sacred rivers across the country as part of the "Jaladhivas" ritual. "Under Jaladhivas, the idol is, ideally, submerged in water from the river, but given the size of this idol, a water kalash [urn] is kept at the feet of the idol and a cloth soaked in water is draped over it," one of the priests performing the rituals said.





Then, the idol was covered with a special paste made of Chandan and Kesar as part of the "Gandhadhivas" ritual.