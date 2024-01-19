Home / India News / President Murmu to present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday

President Murmu to present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday

This year, the WCD ministry took special measures to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional and national newspapers, the statement said

President Droupadi Murmu
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the award winners on Tuesday, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The children, comprising nine boys and 10 girls, hail from 18 states and Union Territories, including 2 aspirational districts.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 will be given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5), according to the statement.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also interact with the children in the presence of Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, the WCD ministry said.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, a government initiative, aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18 years. Each awardee will receive a medal and a certificate.

This year, the WCD ministry took special measures to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional and national newspapers, the statement said.

The National Award Portal remained open for nominations for an extended period from May 9 to September 15. Efforts were made to publicise the awards at various levels, including Gram Panchayats and Municipalities, the ministry said.

In a bid to ensure the selection process' transparency and integrity, Artificial Intelligence was employed for data crawling over the past two years, it said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was also consulted to recommend deserving candidates.

To verify claims and maintain the rigour of the selection process, multiple layers were implemented, including scrutiny by district magistrates and domain experts.

A screening committee, comprising experts in diverse fields such as social service, environment, science, technology, art and culture, and sports, examined the shortlisted profiles, the statement said.

Also Read

Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says it's 'not a handicap'

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

RML Hospital to open speciality OPD for transgenders on PM Modi's birthday

Centre taking steps to promote AYUSH system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

SC to see if nuns, priests working as teachers entitled for I-T exemption

Vadodara boat capsize: FIR filed, manager, staff of boating firm booked

First image of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

NDRF to observe 2024 as year of CBRN preparedness, response

Fine over high fee, 16 years age limit: New coaching centre norms explained

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSmriti IraniPresident of IndiaModi govtIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story