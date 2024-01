New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

Aadhaar news: The The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently issued revised guidelines for updating Aadhaar cards, aiming to simplify the process and introduce flexibility for cardholders. These changes, encompassing both online and offline methods, come through an amendment to the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Rules.

Online and offline update options

Under the new rules, Aadhaar cardholders now have the flexibility to update information either online or offline. The Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) can be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, using the mobile application, or accessing the UIDAI website. Unlike the previous 2016 rules, which primarily allowed online address updates, the revised guidelines have removed such restrictions, potentially enabling online updates for various details, including mobile numbers.

New enrolment forms

The current forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updates have been replaced with new ones tailored for different categories:

Form 1: For resident individuals and non-resident individuals (with proof of address in India) aged 18 years and above, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 2: Specifically for NRIs with address proof outside India, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 3: Designed for the enrolment of children aged between 5 and below 18 years (resident or NRI having an Indian address).

Form 4: Intended for NRI children with addresses outside India.

Form 5: For resident or NRI children below five years of age, used for enrolment or updates in Aadhaar.

Form 6: Utilised by NRI children (having an address outside India) aged below five years.

Form 7: Employed by resident foreign nationals aged above 18 years, seeking enrollment or updates with details such as foreign passport, OCI Card, and valid long-term visa.

Form 8: Utilised by resident foreign nationals aged below 18 years.

Form 9: Designated for the cancellation of Aadhaar numbers upon reaching 18 years of age.

Update after 10 years

A significant change allows Aadhaar cardholders to update documents or information 10 years after the date of Aadhaar number generation. The update can be done online or by submitting a form at the enrollment centre.