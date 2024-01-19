New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the new rules, Aadhaar cardholders now have the flexibility to update information either online or offline. The Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) can be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, using the mobile application, or accessing the UIDAI website. Unlike the previous 2016 rules, which primarily allowed online address updates, the revised guidelines have removed such restrictions, potentially enabling online updates for various details, including mobile numbers.

The current forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updates have been replaced with new ones tailored for different categories:

Form 1: For resident individuals and non-resident individuals (with proof of address in India) aged 18 years and above, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 2: Specifically for NRIs with address proof outside India, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 3: Designed for the enrolment of children aged between 5 and below 18 years (resident or NRI having an Indian address).

Form 4: Intended for NRI children with addresses outside India.

Form 5: For resident or NRI children below five years of age, used for enrolment or updates in Aadhaar.