'Govt has data for offshore wind sites, but high costs slow progress'

The government has all the required data for offshore wind energy projects related to wind velocity and geotechnical and geophysical conditions, and studies have been completed for a potential site in Tamil Nadu where the capacity utilisation factor (CUF) is more than 50 per cent. However, it is a new and expensive technology, which is hindering progress, said Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary, MNRE.

He was speaking to the media at the Windergy 2026 curtain raiser event here. For offshore wind, the government has identified two sites off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. CUF in Gujarat is slightly lower than that in Tamil Nadu. He also added that since India does not have the expertise and experienced independent power producers (IPPs), the government is holding discussions with European leaders about the difficulties they faced when they were starting out.

Aditya Pyasi, CEO, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), said while the government has made a strong push through viability gap funding and tenders, offshore wind power remains relatively expensive. "States are selective in procuring it, making further technological advancements essential to bring costs down,” he said. He also added that an MNRE-led delegation, headed by the Secretary, is expected to visit Hamburg Messe in Germany in the coming days, and constructive dialogue and greater collaboration are expected in the field of offshore wind. On the issue of cost, Kulhari said that the technology has to compete with onshore wind and solar. It is costlier by almost four times, with approximately Rs 25 crore per megawatt required for offshore wind technology compared with Rs 6-8 crore for onshore wind.