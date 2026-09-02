Firefox on iOS gets Mozilla's built-in blocker for third-party ads: Details

Mozilla has introduced a built-in ad blocker for Firefox on iOS, giving iPhone users an option to block many third-party advertisements and ad-related trackers. The feature is available directly within the browser and does not require users to install a separate extension. Users can also choose whether they prefer fewer advertisements and distractions or to continue seeing ads while browsing.

Firefox gets built-in ad blocker

According to the company, the Ad Blocker uses Apple’s WebKit Content Blocker technology and the EasyList filter list to determine which ads and trackers should be blocked. The feature is switched off by default, allowing users to decide whether they want to enable it.

Mozilla said the blocker is designed to reduce clutter and distractions caused by pop-ups, overlays and advertisements while browsing. According to the company, it works alongside Firefox’s existing Enhanced Tracking Protection, which blocks many trackers and limits cross-site tracking.

The feature blocks many third-party ads and ad-related trackers before they load. However, it does not block every advertisement.

Ads served directly by the website being visited and advertisements appearing in search results can still be displayed. Mozilla also said sponsored shortcuts and other sponsored content shown by Firefox when users open a new tab are separate from ads on websites and are not affected by the Ad Blocker.

Why Mozilla is adding it to iOS

Mozilla said the move follows years of requests from Firefox users on iPhone. It also highlights a broader limitation of Apple's mobile operating system, where Firefox cannot offer the same add-on ecosystem available on desktop and Android.

On desktop and Android, Firefox supports extensions for content blocking, accessibility, password management and other functions. Mozilla said nearly 40 per cent of Firefox users use this functionality.

On iOS, however, extensions are not available in the same way. Mozilla said Apple's App Review Guidelines generally require apps to remain self-contained and restrict them from downloading or executing code that changes an app's functionality. As a result, Mozilla had to build ad blocking directly into Firefox for iOS.

How to enable Ad Blocker on Firefox for iOS

Open the Firefox app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the menu button at the bottom of the screen.

Go to Settings.

Select Browsing.

Tap Ad Blocker.

Turn on Ad Blocker.

The feature can also be switched off from the same settings menu at any time.