Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyVi Shah Rukh KhanNew Immigration Rules SepDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitch
Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

Delhi is likely to remain cloudy with spells of rain, while several parts of the country may receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning during the week

Rains

Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across parts of the western Himalayas and northern plains during the week. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, including the national capital.
 
Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain expected at many places. A spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated locations from early morning to noon. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.
 
Rainfall to remain widespread across India
 
Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread across parts of the western Himalayas and northern plains during the week. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive frequent spells of rain, while Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to see rainfall.
 
 
Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the rain in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

Ramesh Vishwanathan, FPSB India CEO

AI can build your financial plan: What exactly are you paying your CFP for?

Thailand Trips

Thailand cuts visa-free stay to 30 days for Indians, 59 other countries

Inheritance tax

Man evicted for neglecting parents: Can he still inherit their property?

immigration, moving abroad, foreign

What Indian applicants must know about new immigration rules in Sept

Iran's women's kabaddi team

Iran women's kabaddi team turns to India as war disrupts Asiad preparations

 
West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to see spells of rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may affect parts of the region.
 
Rain is expected to remain widespread over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, with other northeastern states also receiving frequent showers. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in parts of the region. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch may see scattered showers.
 
Coastal Karnataka is also expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to see spells of rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may affect parts of the southern peninsula, including Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

More From This Section

fine penalty

Haryana fines Gurugram town planner over failure to answer RTI properly

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt approves policy to eradicate drugs from the state by 2029

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects to commemorate the completion of two years of the BJP led government in the state, at Rairangpur, in Mayurbhanj district

Shun foreign holidays, avoid buying gold: PM Narendra Modi renews appeal

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

New module to track VIP references in real-time basis goes livepremium

Supreme Court

SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protesters; govt puts youth welfare first

Topics : Delhi winter monsoon rainfall Rainfall BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 8:50 AM IST