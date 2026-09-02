Ram Mandir Trust appoints Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as first CEO
The appointment makes Mishra the first full-time CEO of the Ram temple
Akshita Singh New Delhi
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The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Mishra, a veteran fighter pilot, served as the chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.
His appointment comes a day after a search committee submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates for the CEO's post.
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Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya BS Web Reports
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:43 PM IST