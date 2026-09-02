The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mishra, a veteran fighter pilot, served as the chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.

His appointment comes a day after a search committee submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates for the CEO's post.