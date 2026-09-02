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Home / India News / Ram Mandir Trust appoints Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as first CEO

Ram Mandir Trust appoints Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as first CEO

The appointment makes Mishra the first full-time CEO of the Ram temple

Jitendra Mishra, Ram Temple, Ram Temple Trust CEO, Ayodhya, Operation Sindoor, Western Air Command, fighter pilot

The appointment makes Mishra the first full-time CEO of the Ram temple. (File Photo)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (retd) Jitendra Mishra as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 
 
Mishra, a veteran fighter pilot, served as the chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.
 
His appointment comes a day after a search committee submitted the names of three shortlisted candidates for the CEO's post.
 

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Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya BS Web Reports

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:43 PM IST