Govt highlights new initiatives for a progressive, self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 6.5 million property cards under the Centre’s SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages on January 18, the government said on Thursday.

The step is one of a series of transformative initiatives that the government has taken in 2025, demonstrating the PM’s vision for a progressive, self-reliant, and united India, it said. The initiatives of the first few weeks have ranged from advancing infrastructure and scientific research to empowering youth and celebrating India’s cultural diversity, setting the tone for a remarkable year ahead, it said.

After the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing that the PM has approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission. The day’s other highlight was the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully performing the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). The Union Cabinet also approved the construction of a third launch pad at Isro’s space centre in Sriharikota with an investment of Rs 3,984 crore.

Some of the steps taken since January 1 include the first Union Cabinet meeting approving the extension of a one-time special package for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), ensuring affordable fertiliser prices for farmers and evidence of the government’s efforts at welfare of farmers. The PM also met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy, which sources said underscored his focus on promoting arts, sports, and excellence across fields.

On January 3, Modi handed over 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project in Delhi, ensuring better living conditions for thousands of families. He laid the foundation stones for three educational projects worth over Rs 600 crore, including the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar, Western Campus at Dwarka, and the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.

On January 4, as part of its push to rural development, the government organised Grameen Bharat Mahotsav to promote GI (geographical indication)-certified village products and boost rural economies. This initiative aligns with the goal of empowering rural India and integrating it into the global economy, official sources said.

During the past fortnight, the PM also engaged with global technology leaders, including Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, who announced a $3 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. These discussions focused on fostering indigenous innovation and creating a self-reliant tech ecosystem, officials said.

Also Read

As part of the government’s focus on infrastructure projects, the Namo Bharat Train Corridor connecting Sahibabad to Ashok Nagar was flagged off on January 5, and multiple rail infrastructure developments in Odisha, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir were also inaugurated.

On January 7, the PM launched two projects in Andhra Pradesh, namely the Bulk Drug Park, a Rs 1,877 crore initiative to reduce dependency on imported pharmaceutical ingredients, and the Green Hydrogen Hub, aimed at producing 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per day, which would help position India as a leader in renewable energy and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

On January 9, the PM launched the Genome India Project, which will map the genetic diversity of Indians and advance healthcare solutions for genetic disorders. On the same day, Modi addressed the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. On January 12, the PM participated in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, coinciding with National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. The objective of the initiative was to bring together young innovators and achievers to exchange ideas and envision a developed India as part of the government’s commitment to empowering youth.

On January 13, the PM inaugurated the Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K, which will improve connectivity and boost tourism while enhancing national security, officials said. He also interacted with workers and engineers, expressing gratitude for their efforts.

By January 15, the PM commissioned advanced naval combatants, including new ships and submarines, which will bolster India’s position as a dominant force in the Indian Ocean and showcased the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

“Together, we are shaping a developed India, where every citizen plays a vital role in building a brighter tomorrow,” the PM has said about the range of initiatives in the New Year.