Govt invites applications to fill 2 posts in NCDRC, sets Oct 16 as deadline

The government on Friday invited applications to fill up two vacancies for the post of members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

NCDRC is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has invited applications only through online mode. Applicants can apply from September 17, onwards through jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc, an official statement said.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 16 this year, it added.

A search-cum-selection Committee, constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post, will scrutinize the applications.