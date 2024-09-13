Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt invites applications to fill 2 posts in NCDRC, sets Oct 16 as deadline

NCDRC is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

Gavel, law
The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee. Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
The government on Friday invited applications to fill up two vacancies for the post of members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

NCDRC is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has invited applications only through online mode. Applicants can apply from September 17, onwards through jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc, an official statement said.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 16 this year, it added.

A search-cum-selection Committee, constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post, will scrutinize the applications.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction, the statement added.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

