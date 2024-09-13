SC dismisses plea to declare Agra 'heritage city', citing no benefits

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Justice Oka observed that there was hardly anything smart despite declaring a city as a smart city

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court dismissed on Friday a plea seeking to declare Agra as a "heritage city". (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court dismissed on Friday a plea seeking to declare Agra as a "heritage city" and said there is nothing to show that such a declaration would give the city any special advantage.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the application filed in a 1984 PIL on the protection and preservation of the iconic Taj Mahal and its adjoining areas.

"Nothing has been placed on record to show that there will be any special advantage to the city. Moreover, this court cannot grant any such declaration. Interlocutory application is dismissed," the bench ordered.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel what advantage the city would get if it was declared a heritage city and what were the provisions under law to give such a declaration.

The counsel said that Agra needed to be declared a heritage city as it has a history of over 1,000 years and several historic monuments which need to be preserved.

"Declaring Agra as a heritage city would give a boost to tourism, help create employment and preserve the area," the counsel added.

Justice Oka observed that there was hardly anything smart despite declaring a city as a "smart city".

"Similarly, how does it help Agra city by declaring it a heritage city? Does Agra become cleaner by the declaration? If it does not help, then it will be an exercise in futility," the bench observed.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

