Govt keeping eye on Covid situation, prepared to face eventuality: Kejriwal

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, co-morbidities were "very severe" and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was "incidental", but one can't say that, he said.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation in Delhi, Kejriwal, however, said there was no need to worry as of now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

"The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and it is prepared to face any eventuality", he said.

Delhi recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

On Wednesday, the city had logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, while the positivity rate had mounted to 13.89 per cent



Two Covid-related deaths were also reported on Wednesday.