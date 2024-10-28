Govt making changes in education system for student's development: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government is making continuous changes in the education system to ensure the holistic development of students.

He said this while addressing the annual function at Pinegrove School in Dharampur, Solan on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister further said that in the financial year 2024-25, the education budget in the state has been increased by 17 per cent as compared to last year, added the statement.

He said that to prepare the students for the challenges of the future, while education through English medium has been started in government schools from the first class, Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools are being opened in every assembly constituency with a view to the overall development of the students.

CM further said that the government is making concerted efforts to make the students well-educated and sensitive. To make the students sensitive towards environment and water conservation, it has been decided to install a rainwater harvesting system and grid-connected 'Roof Top Plants' in day-boarding schools, read the statement further.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has launched the ambitious Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana of Rs 200 crore to provide better education to the meritorious students of the poor section of society. The State Government has decided that under this scheme, eligible students willing to pursue education in professional courses in educational institutions abroad will be provided the benefit of the scheme.

He said that libraries are being established at the Gram Panchayat level in the state to provide better education and quality reading material to the students at the village level. As many as 493 libraries are being established in the first phase. He said that 850 educational institutions in the state are being developed as excellent educational institutions.

CM Sukhu said that courses like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning and Drone Training are being started in technical educational institutions with the aim of providing better self-employment and employment to the youth as per the future demand, read the statement from Himachal government.

He said that employment fairs and campus interviews are also being organized in all educational institutions so that the youth can get employment according to their ability. The State Government is making efforts to provide quality education to all the youth of the state near their homes.

Sukhu said that the peaceful environment of Himachal Pradesh is completely conducive to education and the State Government is making efforts to make various educational institutions established in the state as better education centers of the country. He appreciated the Pinegrove School management for emphasizing on the overall development of the students.