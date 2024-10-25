Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt to pay full salary to doctors purusing PG course, says CM Sukhu

Earlier, a Cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40 per cent for those on study leave

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday extended a significant benefit to the doctors of Himachal Pradesh.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, the State Government has decided to exclude doctors pursuing PG courses, Senior Residency (SRship) or DM-level studies from the purview of study leave.

Earlier, a Cabinet decision had reduced the salary to 40 per cent for those on study leave, which adversely affected doctors opting for further studies. Now, doctors pursuing PG courses will receive their full salary and their study will be considered on duty.

Chief Minister said, "Postgraduate medical students in Himachal Pradesh will now receive their full salaries while they pursue their courses. These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which is vital for both their professional growth and the state's healthcare system. By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, enhancing both the quality of training for doctors and the healthcare services available to the public. This is expected to lead to better patient outcomes and foster a more robust healthcare system, ultimately benefiting communities throughout Himachal Pradesh."

This decision follows a recent meeting where a delegation of medical officers approached the Chief Minister to address this concern.

Sukhu assured them of swift action and instructed the health department officials to resolve the matter. Honouring his commitment, the State Government has now approved a full salary for doctors pursuing PG courses.

The Himachal Medical Officers' Association expressed strong support for the state government's decision to provide full salaries to doctors pursuing postgraduate courses.

Association President Dr. Rajesh remarked, "This addresses a major concern for doctors, as the previous provision of only 40 percent of their salary was discouraging. The Chief Minister's swift and empathetic resolution has significantly boosted our morale. We extend our sincere gratitude to him for recognizing and addressing this issue." This decision aligns with the Chief Minister's vision to strengthen healthcare in Himachal Pradesh by empowering doctors through quality education, ultimately enhancing healthcare services for the State. Additionally, this decision will contribute to the development of robust healthcare services across the state as doctors, upon completing their PG studies, will serve in government health institutions in the State, helping improve the overall healthcare infrastructure, he added.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

