Public participation needed in formulation of laws, policies: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that there is a need for bigger public participation in formulations of laws and public policies in this era of information technology.

He appealed to all citizens to express their views and suggestions whenever a new law is put in public domain because the laws once implemented have a long-term impact on people, state and entire country.

"Though public participation is there in formulation of laws and policies, I feel it inadequate and there is a need to enhance it," Birla said while inaugurating the KIIT School of Public Policy here.

He advocated for citizen-centric policies that involve all stakeholders, ensure equal rights and are answerable to the people.

Speaking to an audience of academicians, policymakers, judges and students, Birla emphasized the importance of public policy in shaping the future of the country.

The public policies should be formulated in such a way that all sections of the society are equally treated, he said.

The people of India have strong faith in democracy. Those who made attempts to attack democracy have lost their public trust, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

"Democracy is there in our works, working system and we all unitedly fight against the challenges. During Covid-19 pandemic, we showed our strength to the world," he said.

"India is the world's largest democracy, and its diversity is its strength. A well-drafted public policy is the foundation of a strong nation," Birla stated, noting that the world is now looking to India for its peace-promoting policies, based on the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "the world is one family." Birla, who arrived in Odisha on a one-day visit, also attended a meeting organised by Rama Foundation here earlier in the day.