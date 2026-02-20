Govt may end cash toll payments from April to enable digital highway tolls

In order to develop a fully digital National Highway tolling ecosystem, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is contemplating completely discontinuing cash transactions at fee plazas across the country starting April, the road transport and highways ministry said on Friday.

Once the move is implemented, all toll payments at National Highway fee plazas will be processed exclusively through digital modes using FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The transition will help enhance “Ease of Commuting” for National Highway users by improving lane throughput, reducing congestion at fee plazas and bringing greater consistency and transparency in toll transactions, the ministry said.

The move is part of a series of measures being taken to reduce leakages in the toll system. In 2024, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had claimed that leakages took out nearly Rs 10,000 crore from the government’s toll kitty.

Last year, the government also reduced the scope of the additional charges to be paid if a vehicle did not have a valid FASTag but was paying via UPI instead of cash.