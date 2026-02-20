Govt may end cash toll payments from April to enable digital highway tolls

The move is part of a series of measures being taken to reduce leakages in the toll system. In 2024, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had claimed that leakages took out nearly Rs 10,000 crore from the government’s toll kitty.
Last year, the government also reduced the scope of the additional charges to be paid if a vehicle did not have a valid FASTag but was paying via UPI instead of cash.
“In the past few years, over 98 per cent penetration of FASTag has significantly transformed toll collection practices in the country. At present, an overwhelming proportion of toll transactions are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTag affixed to vehicles, facilitating seamless and contactless movement across toll plazas,” the ministry said.