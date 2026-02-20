PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Barak Valley on March 14 to launch the Rs 22,000-crore expressway connecting Guwahati and Silchar.

The expressway will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in four-and-a-half hours from over eight hours at present, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar.

The tender process is complete and clearance from the wildlife board has also been obtained, Sarma said.

''The acquisition of land has also progressed well and construction of roads will begin soon,'' he said.

The PM will also inaugurate the Silchar flyover during his visit, Sarma said.