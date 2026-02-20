PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

Associate Sponsors

The expressway will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in four-and-a-half hours from over eight hours at present, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister
The tender process is complete and clearance from the wildlife board has also been obtained, Sarma said | Image Credit: @himantabiswa
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Barak Valley on March 14 to launch the Rs 22,000-crore expressway connecting Guwahati and Silchar.

The expressway will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in four-and-a-half hours from over eight hours at present, he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Silchar.

The tender process is complete and clearance from the wildlife board has also been obtained, Sarma said.

''The acquisition of land has also progressed well and construction of roads will begin soon,'' he said.

The PM will also inaugurate the Silchar flyover during his visit, Sarma said.

Assembly polls are due in Assam in a few months.

On the proposed greenfield airport in Silchar, the CM said the state government received the environmental clearance for it on Thursday.

''Now, it will need approval of the state cabinet... time is less now, but we will try to start the process by March. If it is not possible, then it will happen after the assembly elections,'' the CM said.

Regarding the announcement of BJP candidates for the polls, Sarma said it was most likely to happen after the PM's visit.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

