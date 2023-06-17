Home / India News / Heavy rainfall likely over South Rajasthan, areas of North Gujarat: IMD

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged

Heavy rainfall likely over South Rajasthan, areas of North Gujarat: IMD

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
As cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday.

He further said that it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone.

"Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," Mohapatra said while talking to ANI.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

A total of six NDRF teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and shifted them to NDH School in Dwarka after the cyclone made landfall on Thursday evening. According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.

Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas as heavy rains have been predicted for the next two to three days.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the wake of the landfall of the cyclone.

Topics :rajasthanRainfallIMD

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

