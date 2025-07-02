Home / India News / Govt not helping farmers struggling with shortage of fertilisers: Rahul

Govt not helping farmers struggling with shortage of fertilisers: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is printing his photos on fertilizer bags, and on the other hand, farmers are becoming dependent on 'Made in China'

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal
"This is not the first time - farmers across the country are struggling with the shortage of essential fertilizers like urea and DAP and now the 'Chinese crisis' of specialty fertilizer is looming," Gandhi wrote. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of not taking any steps to help the farmers who are "struggling with shortage of essential fertilizers" like DAP and urea as China has "stopped the supply" of speciality fertilizers imported from there.

Gandhi said on the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is printing his photos on fertilizer bags, and on the other hand, farmers are becoming dependent on 'Made in China'.

"India is an agriculture state and farmers are the backbone of our economy. But, this backbone is bending due to foreign dependency. India imports 80 percent of specialty fertilizer from China. And now, China has stopped supply," he said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"This is not the first time - farmers across the country are struggling with the shortage of essential fertilizers like urea and DAP and now the 'Chinese crisis' of specialty fertilizer is looming," Gandhi wrote.

"Despite knowing that this supply can stop anytime, the government did not make any preparations. When there was a need to promote domestic production, they did not make any policy or plan," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in his post.

"Will the farmer now be dependent on others even on his own soil? Losing precious time and good crops, the farmer who is drowning in debt and despair, is asking - "With whom and whose development," he asked.

Gandhi cited reports that claimed farmers are facing shortage of DAP and urea, especially in Rajasthan, ahead of the sowing of Kharif crops.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saying 'I Love You' not sexual intent, rules Bombay HC in Pocso case

LIVE news updates: 'Tughlaqi farman', says Atishi on Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles

₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

Elderly woman in Mumbai duped of ₹1.15 cr by cyber fraudsters over 6 years

Govt to amend existing laws to invoke MCOCA against drug peddlers: Fadnavis

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiFertilizersfarmers

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story