Home / India News / ₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

The new CM residence on Raj Niwas Marg will see major electrical upgrades, high-end appliances, and luxury fittings; work to be completed in 60 days

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta — Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg — is set to receive a renovation estimated at ₹60 lakh. According to a tender floated by the Public Works Department on June 28, the revamp will primarily focus on electrical enhancements. The bidding process for the project will open on July 4, and the work is expected to be completed within 60 days, according to a report by NDTV. 
Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in as Chief Minister in February, has been allotted two adjacent bungalows: No 1 for her residence and No 2 to serve as her camp office. 
The detailed tender outlines a list of installations and upgrades, including the addition of five televisions worth ₹9.3 lakh, 14 air conditioners valued at ₹7.7 lakh, and 14 CCTVs costing ₹5.74 lakh. An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system worth ₹2 lakh will also be set up to ensure uninterrupted power, the news report said. 
The house will further be equipped with 23 ceiling fans with remote control (₹1.8 lakh), a high-end oven toast grill priced at ₹85,000, an automatic washing machine worth ₹77,000, a dishwasher valued at ₹60,000, a gas stove costing ₹63,000, microwaves for ₹32,000, and six geysers totalling ₹91,000, NDTV reported. 
Additionally, the lighting work will include 115 decorative fixtures such as lamps, wall lights, hanging lights, and three large chandeliers at a cost of ₹6,03,939.
 

Rekha Gupta says no to ‘Sheeshmahal’

Currently residing in her Shalimar Bagh home, Chief Minister Gupta had earlier declared she would not occupy the bungalow at 6-Flagstaff Road — the official residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Instead, she pledged to convert the property, dubbed the ‘Sheeshmahal’ by the BJP, into a museum. 
The BJP had sharply criticised Kejriwal for the extravagant makeover of the 6-Flagstaff Road bungalow, which had served as his residence from 2015 until October 2024. A CPWD report from October that year detailed the extensive renovations and luxury fittings in the 40,000 sq yard property. Kejriwal vacated the bungalow following his resignation.
 

Official bungalows allotted to other ministers

Other members of the Delhi Cabinet have also received their official accommodations. Bungalow No 3/8 has been allocated to Minister Ravindra Indraj, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht has been assigned Bungalow No 4/8, news agency ANI reported. 
Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted Bungalow AB-17 on Mathura Road. The same bungalow previously housed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and, subsequently, former Chief Minister Atishi.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: 'Tughlaqi farman', says Atishi on Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles

Elderly woman in Mumbai duped of ₹1.15 cr by cyber fraudsters over 6 years

Govt to amend existing laws to invoke MCOCA against drug peddlers: Fadnavis

Indian brands tap heritage pride to boost sales after Prada sandal scandal

Telangana plant explosion: Sigachi used outdated machinery, says FIR

Topics :Arvind KejriwalRekha GuptaBJPAAP governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story