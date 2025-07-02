₹60 lakh revamp for Rekha Gupta's bungalow; includes TVs, ACs, chandeliers

The official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta — Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg — is set to receive a renovation estimated at ₹60 lakh. According to a tender floated by the Public Works Department on June 28, the revamp will primarily focus on electrical enhancements. The bidding process for the project will open on July 4, and the work is expected to be completed within 60 days, according to a report by NDTV.

Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in as Chief Minister in February, has been allotted two adjacent bungalows: No 1 for her residence and No 2 to serve as her camp office.

The detailed tender outlines a list of installations and upgrades, including the addition of five televisions worth ₹9.3 lakh, 14 air conditioners valued at ₹7.7 lakh, and 14 CCTVs costing ₹5.74 lakh. An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system worth ₹2 lakh will also be set up to ensure uninterrupted power, the news report said. The house will further be equipped with 23 ceiling fans with remote control (₹1.8 lakh), a high-end oven toast grill priced at ₹85,000, an automatic washing machine worth ₹77,000, a dishwasher valued at ₹60,000, a gas stove costing ₹63,000, microwaves for ₹32,000, and six geysers totalling ₹91,000, NDTV reported.

Additionally, the lighting work will include 115 decorative fixtures such as lamps, wall lights, hanging lights, and three large chandeliers at a cost of ₹6,03,939. Rekha Gupta says no to ‘Sheeshmahal’ Currently residing in her Shalimar Bagh home, Chief Minister Gupta had earlier declared she would not occupy the bungalow at 6-Flagstaff Road — the official residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal . Instead, she pledged to convert the property, dubbed the ‘Sheeshmahal’ by the BJP, into a museum. The BJP had sharply criticised Kejriwal for the extravagant makeover of the 6-Flagstaff Road bungalow, which had served as his residence from 2015 until October 2024. A CPWD report from October that year detailed the extensive renovations and luxury fittings in the 40,000 sq yard property. Kejriwal vacated the bungalow following his resignation.