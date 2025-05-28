Govt notifies rules under Inter-Services Orgs to strengthen joint command

The Centre has notified the rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act, 2023, aimed at efficient management of discipline and administration within the army, navy, and air force.

The new rule allows more power to the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs). They can now take full charge of discipline and administration for the soldiers, sailors, and airmen under them — even if those personnel come from a different branch of the military. However, the individual service rules for each force remain unchanged.

“The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them… This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the armed forces,” reads the Gadget notification that came into effect from May 27, 2025.

The Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023, and it got the President’s approval on August 15, 2023. It officially came into force on May 10, 2024, and the specific ISOs were notified later in December 2024.

The notified rules, created under Section 11 of the Act, lay out how these powers will be implemented. They aim to make the command system clear, avoid delays in handling disciplinary matters, and stop the duplication of efforts.

With this final step, the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act, 2023 is now fully operational. This marks a significant step towards better efficiency and coordination within India’s armed forces.

The Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Rules, 2025 mentions: