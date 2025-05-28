Indore couple missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills: What we know

A couple from Indore has gone missing in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district while on their honeymoon, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation. This is the second tourist disappearance in the region since April.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, and his wife Sonam were last seen on May 23 after renting a two-wheeler from Keating Road in Shillong to visit Sohra (Cherrapunji), a popular tourist destination about 60 km from the state capital. Their rented scooter was found abandoned the next day near Sohrarim village, reported news agency PTI.

The couple had married on May 11 and started their honeymoon on May 20, making stops at sites including the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati before arriving in Shillong.

Search teams comb forest trails and cliffs

Following a missing persons complaint filed by relatives, local police, village defence parties, and volunteers have launched an intensive search across forest trails, cliffs, and remote villages. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said more than 50 personnel have been deployed in teams.

“Over 50 personnel in groups of 10, besides members of the village defence party and villagers, were pressed into the search operation to trace Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam reported missing,” Syiem told PTI.

A police officer in Sohra said, “The region’s terrain is beautiful but unforgiving. Dense forests, deep gorges, and slippery slopes make rescue efforts difficult."

The couple was last traced to Nongriat homestay and later Mawlakhait village, both areas known for challenging topography. Their mobile phones were last detected near Mawlakhait. Authorities are also investigating a resort near Osra Hill, where the scooter was found.

Family joins search; Indore police lend support

Raja’s brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind have arrived from Indore to assist in the search. Using Google Maps and travel photos, Govind helped narrow down the couple’s last known location. The rental agency confirmed the scooter was hired by Raja and Sonam.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Singh has assigned DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Kumar Tripathi to coordinate with Meghalaya police, while Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat has assured the family of full support.

CM Mohan Yadav urges Meghalaya to intensify search

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on the Meghalaya government to intensify efforts to find the couple. In a phone call with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday, Yadav requested “quick and effective action.” He later posted on X, “The news of Indore residents and newlyweds Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi going missing in Osra Hills of Shillong while touring Meghalaya is extremely worrying.”

Safety concerns after recent tourist death

This disappearance follows the death of Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt, whose body was found near Ramdait village in April, 12 days after he was reported missing. Police attributed his death to an accidental fall during a solo trek.

After that incident, authorities advised tourists to avoid venturing alone into forests, cliffs, and remote trails without certified local guides.

