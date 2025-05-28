Karnataka to act against BJP leader for 'Pakistan' remark on IAS officer

The Karnataka government will initiate legal action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his controversial statement against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Deputy Chief Minister The Karnataka government will initiate legal action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his controversial statement against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday. Ravikumar’s remark, which questioned whether the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was “from Pakistan”, has sparked widespread condemnation across political and bureaucratic circles.

“Since morning, more than half a dozen IAS officers have met me. They are all in a very agitated mood. The law will take its course. The government will take action,” Shivakumar said. “I want the BJP president, the Opposition leaders and the central ministers to react to it.”

Remark echoes previous controversy involving Sofia Qureshi

Ravikumar made the remark on May 24 during the BJP’s ‘Kalaburagi Chalo’ campaign, stating: “I don’t know whether the Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here. Looking at your applause, it seems like the DC has indeed come from Pakistan.”

It was seen as a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh incident where a minister’s remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi triggered widespread backlash. Following the incident, the Kalaburagi police registered a case against Ravikumar on Tuesday.

BJP leader issues apology, calls it a slip of the tongue

In response to widespread criticism, Ravikumar expressed remorse for his “inadvertent” comments directed at Taranum. “It was a slip of the tongue and I made these intemperate remarks inadvertently. I express my regret. I have withdrawn these remarks. I hold the officer in high esteem and I have no complaints whatsoever about her professional competency and integrity,” the BJP leader said.

IAS Association, ministers condemn ‘communal’ comment

Despite the apology, the remark has continued to draw criticism. The IAS Association condemned the statement on X, saying: “Civil servants uphold the Constitution with unwavering dedication. Such personal attacks undermine the integrity of public service and are wholly unacceptable.” The association called for an unconditional apology.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the BJP MLC’s comments as “intolerable” and accused him of attempting to sow social discord. Minister Priyank Kharge, in a Facebook post, described the comments as “highly objectionable and communal”. “To question the nationality of a respected civil servant is not only shameful but dangerous,” Kharge stated. “What kind of patriotism allows you to abuse your own officers? People who speak like this about fellow citizens—can they even be called Indians?”

Kalaburagi DC Fouzia Taranum refrains from responding

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has not commented on the issue. She was recently recognised with a Best Electoral Practices award for her outstanding work in voter education, election security, and inclusivity during the 2024 general elections.