LIVE news updates: SC to hear plea of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad against arrest

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Ashoka University's faculty, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, against his arrest for his social media posts over Operation Sindoor. Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were lodged under stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity. He was produced before a local court in Sonipat on May 18 and was remanded in police custody for two days.
The central government is expected to introduce an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. This move follows an in-house inquiry led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, which found unexplained cash at Justice Varma’s residence during his time on the bench. The findings were submitted to the President and Prime Minister on May 9, with a recommendation to pursue impeachment proceedings.
US President Donald Trump stated that Canada would be required to pay $61 billion to join the "Golden Dome" missile defence initiative, which includes space-based interceptors. However, he took a jab at Canada by saying he would offer protection at no cost -- if the country chose to join the United States. In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump wrote, “I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”
10:33 AM
Rs 10 lakh fine on 4 mini pumping station operators for waterlogging after Mumbai rains
The Mumbai civic body has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each on the operators of four mini pumping stations for failing to install and operate pumps to clear the water accumulated at key junctions here following heavy rains. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Monday, which caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and led to the suspension of suburban train services on some routes.
10:25 AM
SpaceX launches another Starship mega rocket in latest demo after back-to-back explosions
After back-to-back explosions, SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship again on Tuesday evening in hopes of making it through the entire test flight. The 123-metre rocket blasted off on its ninth demo from Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.
10:23 AM
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to advance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.
10:00 AM
PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations on May 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at the Paljor Stadium here on May 29, an official notification said. Formal invitations have been extended to all officers, from the rank of deputy secretary and under-secretary (and their equivalents) to staff members of various state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies in Gangtok.