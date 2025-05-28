LIVE news updates: SC to hear plea of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad against arrest

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Ashoka University's faculty, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, against his arrest for his social media posts over Operation Sindoor . Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were lodged under stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity. He was produced before a local court in Sonipat on May 18 and was remanded in police custody for two days.

The central government is expected to introduce an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. This move follows an in-house inquiry led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, which found unexplained cash at Justice Varma’s residence during his time on the bench. The findings were submitted to the President and Prime Minister on May 9, with a recommendation to pursue impeachment proceedings.