Home / India News / Govt officials, exporters to discuss Red Sea crisis issue on March 8

Govt officials, exporters to discuss Red Sea crisis issue on March 8

Since November, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the Israel-Hamas war

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Senior officials from different ministries and exporters are expected to hold discussions on March 8 here on issues being faced by exporters due to the Red Sea crisis, an official said.

The official said this would be the third meeting on the issue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Since November, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the Israel-Hamas war.

In December, the situation around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route for traders connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, escalated due to these attacks.

Because of this, the shipping costs have jumped and consignments are taking more time to reach Europe and the US as the ships are taking the Cape of Good Hope route, encircling Africa. Longer routes are resulting in delays of about 14-20 days and also higher freight and insurance costs.

Representatives from ministries including finance, shipping and external affairs are expected to attend the meeting on March 8.

An official of an exporters body said they would flag the issue of high transportation cost in the discussions.

"We also want smooth flow of credit for exporters as it would help deal with the crisis," the official said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal will chair the meeting.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to meet exporters on March 8 and review progress of exports.

The exporting community has urged the commerce ministry to intervene in freight rates as the shippers are charging huge amounts due to the Red Sea crisis.

The commerce ministry had earlier said they have asked the ECGC not to increase the export credit interest rates. State-owned ECGC is an export promotion organisation, seeking improvement in the competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing them with credit insurance covers.

Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 4.89 per cent to USD 353.92 billion.

Imports contracted by 6.71 per cent to USD 561.12 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 207.2 billion in the ten-month period of this fiscal as against USD 229.37 billion in April-January 2022-23.

Also Read

Indian cos explore logistics options amid Red Sea supply chain disruptions

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

62 Hindus arrive from India to join Mahashivratri festival in Pakistan

SBI should follow SC deadline on electoral bond: Bank employees' union

Job security, positive work culture among priorities for employees: Report

EC yet to receive details from SBI on electoral bond encashed by parties

Industry collaborative effort between India, US aims to strengthen ties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelYemenGlobal TradeFreight shipping

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story