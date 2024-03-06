Home / India News / Job security, positive work culture among priorities for employees: Report

Job security, positive work culture among priorities for employees: Report

The findings are part of consultancy firm Mercer's 2024 Global Talent Trends report that includes insights from more than 500 employees in Indian organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Job security, positive work culture and regular feedback are among the priorities for employees in India, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The findings are part of consultancy firm Mercer's 2024 Global Talent Trends report that includes insights from more than 500 employees in Indian organisations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Globally, the report gathered insights from over 12,200 C-suite executives, HR leaders, employees and investors across 17 geographies and 16 industries.

In a release, Mercer said that regular feedback is a priority for Indian workers. Compared to the global average (42 per cent), a higher percentage of Indian respondents (50 per cent) said that they receive regular feedback on how their performance and skills impact their careers.

"Job security and positive work culture are top priorities for Indian employees. When asked about their top reasons for staying with their employers, 37 per cent of Indian respondents cited job security, while 36 per cent mentioned a positive work culture," it said.

As per the report, nearly half (49 per cent) of Indian respondents said well-being offerings, such as work designed for employee well-being, are most important to them, and this is higher than the global average (43 per cent).

Sukhmeet Singh, Talent and Transformation Leader of Mercer India said AI has the potential to revolutionise the way skilled talent is developed in India by unlocking the potential of human capital, empowering them to acquire new skills, enhance their capabilities, and drive innovation.

Also Read

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Canada updates post-graduation work permit regulations; details here

Global banks expand maternity benefits to retain women employees in India

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

EC yet to receive details from SBI on electoral bond encashed by parties

Industry collaborative effort between India, US aims to strengthen ties

Kerala's answer to Netflix: Launch its own OTT platform called CSpace

Hyderabad man, duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army, dies

Delhi-Meerut RRTS now operational till Modi Nagar North, adds 17 km stretch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :job sectorWork culturetoxic work culture

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story