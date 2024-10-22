Govt okays 50 National Highways projects in Manipur; all you need to know

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved several infrastructure development programs in Manipur, including 50 National Highway projects covering a total distance of 1,026 kilometres. Of these, 44 projects, spanning 902 kilometres, are specifically aimed at improving roadways in the state’s hilly areas, underscoring the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure in difficult terrains.

As part of this initiative, eight projects totalling 125 kilometres have been completed in the hilly regions. Additionally, 36 projects are currently underway, with an estimated budget of Rs 12,000 crore set aside for the remaining 777 kilometres. These upgrades are expected to significantly improve connectivity and accessibility, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for local residents.



For the upcoming Annual Plan of FY25, the Ministry has allocated funds for two more National Highway projects worth Rs 1,350 crore, which will cover a further 90 kilometres in the hilly regions. This ongoing investment highlights the government’s commitment to sustained infrastructure development in Manipur.

Discussions with Nitin Gadkari

Earlier on Monday, October 21, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held talks with Union Minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi, with the aim of accelerating ongoing highway projects across the state. The Chief Minister shared that new projects would soon be launched to further advance infrastructure improvements throughout the region.

These initiatives collectively reflect the Ministry’s proactive approach to enhancing road infrastructure in Manipur, particularly in the state’s hilly regions, said the CM. He added that this will pave the way for increased economic opportunities and improved connectivity for local communities.

Efforts to restore peace

Earlier this month, the central government convened a meeting with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. However, signs of a challenging path forward emerged, as the legislators representing the Meitei and Kuki communities remained resolute in their respective demands.

The MLAs representing the Kuki-Zo communities declined to engage with their Meitei counterparts, asserting that addressing the demand for a "separate administration" was a "prerequisite for peace." Meanwhile, sources indicated that the Meitei MLAs staunchly opposed this request, advocating for the preservation of the "territorial integrity of Manipur by any means."

According to media reports, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out the need for continued discussions to ease tensions, but a date for the next meeting could not be finalised due to the firm positions taken by the MLAs.