Punjab CM approves prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda head in sacrilege cases

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has granted permission for the prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege cases of 2015, three days after the Supreme Court lifted the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court on proceedings against him. On Friday, Supreme Court lifted the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court on proceedings against jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in three cases relating to sacrilege in the year 2015. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan also issued notice to the self-styled godman on the appeal filed by Punjab government against stay on trial by High Court in the case.

Earlier this March, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed proceedings against Singh in the three sacrilege cases.

The cases were filed after several incidents in Bargari, Faridkot district, where the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs, was allegedly desecrated and had gone missing.

In December 2021, Ram Rahim moved the High Court, demanding that the CBI probe the three sacrilege FIRs of 2015. The High Court then stayed the proceedings in the case.

The cases against Ram Rahim are related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents reported in the Faridkot district of Punjab.

Parts of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in village Bargari in Faridkot on October 12, 2015, and an FIR was registered under sections 295 and 120-B of IPC at Police Station Bajakhana.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year sentence for rape and also convicted for murder.