Govt panel strengthens measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

A government panel tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas has made crucial changes to a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the region in winter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In addition, BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers will be immediately banned in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar if the AQI crosses the 400 mark. (Photo: ANI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
The changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overage vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the air quality index (AQI) breaches the 200 mark.

In addition, BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers will be immediately banned in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar if the AQI crosses the 400 mark.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body formed under an Act in 2021, had amended the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), first notified in 2017, in July last year also to ensure proactive implementation of anti-air pollution steps based on forecasts -- up to three days in advance.

Earlier, the authorities would implement these measures, including banning construction and demolition work, entry of high-emission vehicles and the use of coal and firewood, only after the pollution level touched a particular threshold.

"GRAP has now been revised based on the experience and learning of last year. The revised GRAP contains targeted actions that need to be taken by the agencies responsible/implementing agencies when air quality index (AQI) of Delhi goes beyond a certain threshold or is expected to go beyond a certain threshold as per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast provided by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology," the CAQM said in an order issued to Delhi and the NCR states.

GRAP is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI greater than 450).

The revised GRAP now recommends strict enforcement of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on overage diesel and petrol vehicles under Stage 1.

It also calls for a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels if the AQI crosses the 200 mark. Earlier, the authorities would implement this measure under Stage 2 (AQI above 300).

The new steps suggested in the revised GRAP include "strict action to curb air pollution at all identified hotspots in the region under Stage 2".

Under Stage 3, states must impose strict restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Authorities may also discontinue physical classes in schools for primary grade children (up to Class 5), the CAQM suggested.

At AQI above 450, four-wheelers registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles and those using CNG and BS-VI diesel, will not be permitted to enter Delhi. However, those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services are exempt.

All other existing measures taken under different stages of GRAP will continue, the CAQM said.

A layer of pungent haze lingers over Delhi and its neighbouring areas during peak winters due to the cumulative effect of unfavourable meteorological conditions and stubble burning.

Topics :Delhi-NCRair pollution

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

