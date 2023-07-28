Home / India News / 38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

A recent AIIMS study, which analysed published reports on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India, states that over one-third (38 per cent) of Indians have fatty liver

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A recent AIIMS study, which analysed published reports on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India, states that over one-third (38 per cent) of Indians have fatty liver or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The phenomenon is not restricted to adults, but affects nearly 35 per cent of the children as well, says the study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology in June 2022.

"Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is often unrecognised since it does not cause symptoms in the early stage, but may progress in some patients with severe liver disease.

"The cause of 'fatty liver' or 'steatohepatitis' is the recent westernisation of our diets which involves increased intake of fast food, lack of healthy fruits and vegetables on the plate, and an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle," Dr Anoop Saraya, Head of Department of Gastroenterology, said.

He said the ailment is considered the "liver counterpart" of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Although there is currently no approved drug treatment for fatty liver, the condition is reversible, he added.

"The only way to conquer this new epidemic is to adopt a healthy lifestyle and achieve weight loss in obese individuals through adequate diet, restrict junk and sugary food intake, and exercise regularly," Saraya noted.

Experts say alcohol intake remains a common cause of liver disease in India. Intake of alcohol can lead to "alcoholic hepatitis" and cirrhosis, which can progress to liver cancer and death.

"Alcohol accounts for most of the cases of severe liver damage which are admitted to hospitals with diagnosis such as 'acute chronic liver failure' and these have a high mortality," Dr Saraya stated.

What makes the matters worse is a high recidivism rate in the few patients who survive this disease, and the non-availability of any specific drug to treat alcoholic hepatitis. The only way to avoid this deadly disease is to avoid the alcohol intake as no alcohol is safe for the liver.

Use of common over-the-counter drugs, which are generally considered safe, may also lead to liver damage, according to experts.

Drugs used for the treatment of tuberculosis, antibiotics, antiepileptic drugs, and chemotherapy, are also associated with liver injury, as are those taken as complementary and alternative medications (CAM).

A study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here reported 67 per cent deaths among patients with antituberculosis drug-related acute liver failure. Of all patients with antituberculosis drug-related acute liver failure, 60 per cent were started on medicines without confirmed tuberculosis. Self-medication must be avoided, Dr Saraya asserted.

Another AIIMS study has shown that hepatitis A and E constitute 30 per cent of cases of acute liver failure, with high mortality of over 50 per cent. This study was conducted by the Department of Gastroenterology and HNU, AIIMS, New Delhi.

"The spread of hepatitis A and E can be largely prevented by ensuring access to clean drinking water," Saraya added.

Also Read

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

World Hepatitis Day 2023: History, significance, symptoms and more

Zydus begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug

Hepatitis A outbreak in Guwahati; Assam CM Sarma inspects water quality

India should give stapled visas to anyone applying from Tibet: Tharoor

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

ADB, Centre sign $200 mn loan for expanding urban services in Rajasthan

Yellow alert for next 4 days in several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Topics :AIIMSIndia

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story