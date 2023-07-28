Home / India News / India should give stapled visas to anyone applying from Tibet: Tharoor

Amid a row over China issuing stapled visas to a few sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacts during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Amid a row over China issuing stapled visas to a few sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said India should simply start issuing stapled visas to anyone applying for an Indian visa from Tibet.

India on Thursday described as "unacceptable" China issuing stapled visas to a few sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it reserves the right to "suitably respond" to such actions.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has lodged its "strong protest" with the Chinese side on the matter and there should be no discrimination on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens.

Tagging a media report on China issuing stapled visas to some Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, Tharoor tweeted, "Enough is enough. Instead of frustrating our sportsmen and every other Arunachali seeking a Chinese visa, we should simply start issuing stapled visas ourselves, to anyone applying for an Indian visa from Tibet."

"And say we will continue to do so until the disputed border between Tibet and India is settled," the former minister of state for external affairs said.

People familiar with the matter said the visit of a 12-member team of Wushu players to China's Chengdu to compete at the World University Games was called off on Wednesday night as three players from Arunachal Pradesh in the group were given stapled visas.

The decision to put on hold the team's travel was taken after the government examined the matter.

In the past too, there were instances of China issuing stapled visas to Indians from Arunachal Pradesh that drew sharp reactions from New Delhi.

China has been laying claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is part of Southern Tibet.

In April, India outrightly rejected China's renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

