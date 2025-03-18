Home / India News / Govt partners with Meta on digital consumer protection initiative

Govt partners with Meta on digital consumer protection initiative

The joint campaign will focus on educating Indians about recognising online threats and promoting better digital safety habits, including using strong passwords

Meta
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the chatbox will ensure seamless complaint filing and resolution of grievances. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday announced a partnership with tech company Meta to launch a consumer awareness campaign called "Be an Empowered Consumer" aimed at enhancing digital literacy and protection for online consumers.

The initiative, unveiled by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan, will operate under the government's existing "Jago Grahak Jago" (Wake Up Consumer) campaign framework, an official statement said.

"Consumer awareness is key to a sustainable and secure digital experience," Joshi said at the launch event, adding that the collaboration would extend the department's consumer protection efforts to remote areas of the country.

The joint campaign will focus on educating Indians about recognising online threats and promoting better digital safety habits, including using strong passwords, verifying online information, and reporting suspicious activity.

During the announcement, the minister also revealed a separate AI-driven project developed with IIT Bombay and supported by Meta.

The initiative leverages Meta's Llama 2 language model to create "GrahakNyay", a consumer-focused chatbot designed to improve access to information about consumer rights and streamline the complaint filing process.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the chatbox will ensure seamless complaint filing and resolution of grievances.

"At Meta, we think AI can help people protect themselves and be informed. By making AI more accessible, we hope to improve consumer awareness, streamline redressal processes, and equip people with the knowledge they need to make informed choices online," Kaplan said.

The partnership comes amid ongoing efforts by India's consumer protection authorities to address emerging challenges in the digital marketplace, including misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and consumer vulnerability in e-commerce transactions.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

