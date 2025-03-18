Pixxel commissions three hyperspectral satellites, releases first images

Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel on Tuesday said it has commissioned three Firefly satellites and released the world's highest resolution hyper-spectral images captured by the constellation.

The start-up released the first images of the Ganga, Saloum River Delta of Senegal and the Sundarbans, revealing in greater detail the health of the respective regions across more than 150 hyper-spectral bands.

Pixxel launched three Firefly satellites onboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission in January this year. It plans to launch three more satellites by the middle of this year.

"We're proud to unveil these pioneering images from Firefly, each pixel a vital clue in our quest to decode the Earth's complexities," said Awais Ahmed, the founder and CEO of Pixxel.

The image of the Ganga, captured by Firefly-3 satellite, shows the river's braided channels, floodplains and surrounding farmland, revealing subtle variations in soil moisture and vegetation health which are critical for farmers and water resource managers.

The Saloum River Delta image, captured by Firefly-2, highlights the intricate waterways and wetlands of the delta region which can be used to monitor changing coastlines, track salinity levels, and protect fishery resources.

The image of the Sundarbans, captured by Firefly-1, focuses on one of the world's largest mangrove forests.

The satellite's high-resolution spectral imagery helps researchers track forest health, detect mangrove stress, and plan conservation strategies, Pixxel said in a statement.

"With each new hyperspectral satellite, we are making the invisible visible, bringing planetary-scale intelligence to industries that need it most," Ahmed said.

He said that by illuminating invisible signals -- whether it is detecting pollutants in the atmosphere or providing early warning of crop diseases in far-flung fields -- policymakers can now act with foresight and precision.

"These images are proof that the future of Earth observation and our planet's wellbeing is brilliantly within reach," Ahmed said.

The success of the first three Firefly satellites accelerates Pixxel's roadmap toward deploying a full-scale hyperspectral constellation by 2026.