Datanomics: Love, extramarital affairs behind one in 10 murders

A case involving Sia Goyal, accused of murdering her fiance Ketan Agarwal, has captured public attention. While this incident has dominated headlines, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals shifting dynamics in murder motives in India over the past five decades. Homicides declined during 2015-24 compared to the previous decade, but those motivated by love and extramarital affairs did not. However, their share in murders remained flat or declined slightly after adultery law was abolished in 2018.