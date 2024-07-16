Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

K'taka clears Bill to mandate 100% reservation for Kannadigas at pvt cos

He said it was his government's wish that Kannadigas be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in their state and not be deprived of jobs in 'Kannada land'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," the chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

The CM said the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Monday.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform X.

He said it was his government's wish that Kannadigas be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in their state and not be deprived of jobs in 'Kannada land'.

"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," the chief minister said.

According to sources in the law department, the bill will be tabled on Thursday in the assembly.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

