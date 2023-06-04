Home / India News / Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal emphasized the need for greater cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multilateralism (BBINM) countries to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector in the region

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Govt remains deeply committed to Act East Policy: Sarbananda Sonowal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the government remains deeply committed to the Act East Policy and is working towards enabling its maximum potential for growth and development in the eastern region of the country.

Sonowal emphasized the need for greater cooperation among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multilateralism (BBINM) countries to unlock the full potential of the maritime sector in the region.

The Objective of "Act East Policy", is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The Minister was speaking at a stakeholder meeting of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) attended by representatives of trade and commerce, as well as diplomatic envoys from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal.

The meeting was also attended by senior corporate officials including SAIL, Tata Steel, Indian Oil, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, BPCL, Jindal Steel, and MAERSK Shipping Lines, a SMP statement said.

Kolkata Port or SMP Kolkata chairman Rathendra Raman said the government will work towards strengthening trade ties with Bangladesh through the facilitation of movement of goods between SMP Kolkata and various ports of Bangladesh, such as Chittagong and Mongla, involving Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

Additionally, collaboration with Myanmar's Sittwe Port, as part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project (KMMTTP), will be pursued to transport cargo to NE India via Mizoram, he said.

Also Read

Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal

India's major ports handled highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in FY23

Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on Tue

Symbol of self-respect for 1.42 bn Indians: Sonowal on new Parliament

Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

Parts of Delhi witnesses light rains, max temp settles at 33.7 degrees C

US Defence Secretary arrives in India, to hold talks with Rajnath Singh

Seeking CBI investigation into Odisha train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

G20 meeting on Int'l Financial Architecture to start on June 5 in Goa

Topics :Sarbananda SonowalAct East PolicyShipping Ministry

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story