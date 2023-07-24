Home / India News / Govt requests setting up of more MSEFCs for quicker disposal of cases

Govt requests setting up of more MSEFCs for quicker disposal of cases

The total amount due to micro and small enterprises from the buyers of goods and services stood at Rs 1,825.52 crore for the period between April and July 17

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The MSME Ministry has requested states and union territories to set up more micro, small enterprise facilitation councils for quicker disposal of cases related to delay in payments to such units, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the information available on the Samadhaan Portal, the total outstanding payments to micro and small enterprises from April 1, 2020, to July 17, 2023, stood at Rs 15,681.58 crore.

Information shared by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha showed that the amount due to micro and small enterprises has been on a rising trend.

The total amount due to micro and small enterprises from the buyers of goods and services stood at Rs 1,825.52 crore for the period between April and July 17.

The outstanding payments stood at Rs 5,134.19 crore in the previous fiscal (FY- 23), whereas in the two preceding financial years of FY-22 and FY-21, the total pending dues were to the tune of Rs 4,628.90 crore and Rs 4,092.97 crore respectively.

The Ministry of MSME launched the Samadhaan Portal for filing grievances and monitoring the outstanding dues to the micro and small enterprises from the buyers of goods and services on October 30, 2017. After the application is admitted by the Micro, Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), it becomes a case.

"The Ministry of MSME has requested States/UTs to set up more number of MSEFCs for quicker disposal of cases related to delayed payments. So far 152 MSEFCs have been set up with more than one MSEFC set up in states like Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," the minister said in the Reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read

Govt asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

Govt sets criteria for allocation of power from central pool to states, UTs

Disposal of delayed payment cases by micro, small industries at 5-year low

Petrol doped with 20% ethanol goes on sale in 11 states/UTs to cut emission

Mandaviya to hold review meet with health min of states, UTs on Covid

Parl panel suggests setting up specialised security agency for airports

Rajasthan government to start campus placement in 100 colleges soon

SC rejects West Bengal's challenge against NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

Every citizen has right to hold passport, renewal can't be refused: HC

ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with seven Singaporean satellites, full update here

Topics :MSMEs

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story