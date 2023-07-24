Rajasthan government to start campus placement in 100 colleges soon

The state government would soon start campus placement in 100 government colleges.

“Placement drives will be started in various government colleges of Rajasthan during the current financial year to provide better employment opportunities to candidates. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has recently approved a financial package of over Rs 9 crore for this scheme and also approved its guidelines,” a senior state government official said.

According to the proposal, the campus placement scheme will be started in 100 government colleges at least twice a year.

He said that before campus placement, students will be imparted training in soft skills. This will boost their confidence and help them in getting jobs.

Skills enhancement of students will be done in coordination with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, had announced in the state Budget 2023-24 the start of campus placement in government colleges.

The official added that unemployment is the biggest problem in the country. And so, the state government is making efforts to employ youth in government and private sectors.

Gehlot had announced in the state Budget that he will organise 100 mega job fairs to employ the youth in the private sector.

Eleven such fairs have been organised in the state so far and around 40,000 youths have been offered jobs.

The state government claims that during the last four years, it has given government jobs to over 130,000 people. And, 100,000 more jobs are to be given this year.