SC rejects West Bengal's challenge against NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

Several vehicles were set on fire and shops were vandalised in parts of Howrah district as Hindus and Muslims clashed during a Ram Navami procession in March

BS Web Team New Delhi
Clashes broke out between two groups at Howrah during Ram Navami on March 30 (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the West Bengal government challenging the transfer of the investigation into the violence that erupted in the state during Ram Navami festivities to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reported Bar and Bench.

In its order, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the West Bengal government did not challenge the Centre's notification by which it had taken cognisance of the issue.

“The precise contours of investigation which should be carried by the NIA cannot be anticipated at this stage,” the court said.

“In this backdrop and in the absence of a challenge to the Central government notification, we are not entertaining the special leave petition," it added.

Ram Navami violence

On March 30, several vehicles were set on fire and shops were vandalised in parts of Howrah district as Hindus and Muslims clashed during a Ram Navami procession. As the police attempted to control the situation, videos on social media showed men throwing stones and tearing down stores.

On March 31, another flare-up was reported as a mob went on a rampage in the district's Shibpur area, throwing stones and attacking shops as well as vehicles.

On April 2, clashes erupted once more in the Hooghly district during a Ram Navami procession organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Similar acts of violence have were also reported in Dalkhola.

On April 27, the Calcutta High Court ordered the NIA to investigate the violence. Previously, the high court had noted that the violence in the Howrah district appeared to be planned and that the West Bengal police failed to gather intelligence.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

