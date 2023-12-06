Home / India News / Govt seeks nod from LS for additional spending of Rs 58,378 cr this fiscal

Govt seeks nod from LS for additional spending of Rs 58,378 cr this fiscal

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the lower house of the parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Lok Sabha
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
The government on Wednesday sought Lok Sabha nod for a net additional spending of Rs 58,378 crore in the current fiscal.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the lower house of the parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The supplementary demands for grants include gross additional spending of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of Rs 70,968 crore.

The proposal involves the net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 58,378.21 crore, said the document tabled in Lok Sabha.

The additional spending includes an expenditure of Rs 13,351 crore towards fertiliser subsidy.

Topics :Lok Sabhacentral governmentwinter session

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

