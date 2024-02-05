Govt seeks Rs 78k cr cash outgo in second supplementary demand for grants

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday sought the approval of Parliament for a gross additional expenditure of around Rs 2,00,300 crore, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 78,673 crore through the second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants.

The gross additional spending would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore. The Interim Budget for 2024-25 has pegged the government's total expenditure in the current financial year at Rs 44.90 lakh crore, up 7.1 per cent from 2022-23.The second tranche of supplementary grants by various departments and ministries includes Rs 10,798 crore expenditure towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. It has also provided for an additional spending of Rs 9,231 crore and Rs 3,000 crore towards food and fertiliser subsidy, respectively.Some of the other significant expenditure heads include Rs 9,162 crore for payments to defence services and an allocation of Rs 3,890 crore has been made towards the defence pension.An amount of Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Economic Affairs for transfer to the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund. Around Rs 84 crore has also been granted for establishment-related expenditure of the Enforcement Directorate on account of increased operational activity and establishment of new offices.Gross spending of Rs 1.29 trillion, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 58,378 crore in FY24, was approved by Parliament in December through the first tranche of Supplementary Demands for Grants.The second supplementary includes 71 Grants and 1 Appropriation. “A token provision of Rs 122 lakh is being sought, Rs 1 lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service,” the Finance Ministry said.