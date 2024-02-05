Home / India News / Govt seeks Rs 78k cr cash outgo in second supplementary demand for grants

Govt seeks Rs 78k cr cash outgo in second supplementary demand for grants

The second tranche of supplementary grants by various departments and ministries includes Rs 10,798 crore expenditure towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday sought the approval of Parliament for a gross additional expenditure of around Rs 2,00,300 crore, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 78,673 crore through the second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The gross additional spending would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore. The Interim Budget for 2024-25 has pegged the government's total expenditure in the current financial year at Rs 44.90 lakh crore, up 7.1 per cent from 2022-23.
 
The second tranche of supplementary grants by various departments and ministries includes Rs 10,798 crore expenditure towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. It has also provided for an additional spending of Rs 9,231 crore and Rs 3,000 crore towards food and fertiliser subsidy, respectively.
 
Some of the other significant expenditure heads include Rs 9,162 crore for payments to defence services and an allocation of Rs 3,890 crore has been made towards the defence pension.
 
An amount of Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Economic Affairs for transfer to the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund. Around Rs 84 crore has also been granted for establishment-related expenditure of the Enforcement Directorate on account of increased operational activity and establishment of new offices.
 
Gross spending of Rs 1.29 trillion, involving a net cash outgo of Rs 58,378 crore in FY24, was approved by Parliament in December through the first tranche of Supplementary Demands for Grants.
 
The second supplementary includes 71 Grants and 1 Appropriation. “A token provision of Rs 122 lakh is being sought, Rs 1 lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service,” the Finance Ministry said.

Also Read

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

MGNREGS demand continues to be robust even as funds dip, shows data

Rural housing construction may be driving up MGNREGS costs, says ministry

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Mustard crop acreage rises 5% to 10 mn hectares in rabi season: SEA

Indian troops in Maldives to be sent back before May 10: President Muizzu

What steps has ED taken over money laundering allegations on Paytm: Cong

Govt collects Rs 600 crore penalty for delay in PAN-Aadhaar linking

Elections 2024: EC instructs parties not to involve children in campaigns

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MGNREGSMGNREGAMGNREGA wagesFinance Ministry

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story