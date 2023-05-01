Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Both companies are hereafter “deregistered” from the FAME II scheme and the “recovery of incentives claimed from 2019–20 (FY20) will be done within a month”, informed senior officials.

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries dated April 29, Hero Electric and Okinawa will need to repay Rs 133 crore and Rs 116 crore, respectively, to the central government. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of these notices.