Govt, society have to work together to make India developed nation: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said the government, every section of society and social organisations will have to work together to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Singh was in Punjab's Jalandhar where he attended 'Guru Purnima Mahotsav' organised by 'Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan' (DJJS).

On this occasion, the Union minister lauded the sansthan which is located at Nurmahal in Jalandhar for its work, saying he was happy that the DJJS is working in every field by considering service of humans as its uppermost philanthropy.

Shri Ashutosh Maharaj united people with the aim of 'Sarvochch Parmarth'. 'Parmarth' means an act of serving others without seeking any benefit, which only a great personality can do. Swami ji inspired the people with his works, said Singh.

He said that the DJJS was continuously working towards spreading Swami ji' life values and objectives to the masses.

The way Swami ji selflessly worked for the welfare of the nation and society is an inspiration for a vast mass of people even today, he added.

Today is the day of Guru Purnima, and this day also makes us realise the importance of Guru in the world... Guru acts as a guide for us in the world, said Singh.

The defence minister said that the country has entered 'Amrit Kaal', which has been described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's Independence.

Till the end of Amrit Kaal or by 2047, we have moved ahead with a resolve of making India a developed country. To make the country developed, the government, every section of the society as well as institutions like Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan will have to work together, asserted Singh.

'Dharma' is necessary in all stages of our lives and in all roles. We have to follow the 'dharma' in our personal and public lives, he said, adding that by 'dharma', he meant duty.

Singh said being the defence minister, it was his duty to protect India through brave soldiers of the country.

Whatever position you may hold, you have a particular 'dharma' and you have to follow that 'dharma'. 'Dharma' is necessary in every part of life, even if it is politics, he said.

"Once Mahatma Gandhi had said those who say religion has nothing to do with politics, do not know what religion is, Singh said.

Singh said the politics which has been discussed "in our country is itself inspired from 'dharma'".

Politics has not been described only as a means of getting power but it has been described as a means of serving people, he said.

Our history is full of examples of how important Rajdharma is. Lord Rama himself always gave priority to justice and the interest of people while following Rajdharma, he said.

The Union minister said the biggest dharma of a king is to protect the interest of his "praja". It is the duty of a king to work for the upliftment of the last man standing in a queue, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government, while performing its 'dharma', has worked by making the development of a person standing at the end of the queue as its objective. And we are continuously succeeding in our objective, said Singh.