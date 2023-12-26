Home / India News / Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

Govt to give white ration cards to poor in Telangana: Congress leader Rao

From Congress foundation day on December 28 to January 6, we will go every home and give white ration cards to the poor in the state who will get benefits of it, said Rao

Congress (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
As a part of 'Praja Palana' (people's governance) in Telangana, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has said that from December 28 to January 6, the state government will give white ration cards to the poor in Telangana.

The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.

"From Congress foundation day on December 28 to January 6, we will go every home and give white ration cards to the poor in the state who will get benefits of it. My request is that every worker, every district president, NSUI and the Youth Congress should go to every house and raise awareness about the program...CM Revanth Reddy has done a good job," Rao told ANI.

Through a White ration card, people can get food at a low cost.

Further, reacting to BRS leader K Kavitha's remarks that Congress failed to lift the hijab ban in Karnataka, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that anyone can speak what they want, but CM Siddaramaiah will soon lift the ban as he promised.

"Whatever CM Siddaramaiah said will be implemented," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday promised to introduce a Rs 5 lakh accidental policy for gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, driving cabs and auto rickshaws, and medical care up to Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

The Telangana chief minister also promised to make available an app that is being developed by T-Hub on the lines of Ola.

Chief Minister Reddy made the remarks at a meeting to find out the problems being faced by cab drivers, food delivery boys and auto drivers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

"Apart from eyeing profits, the organisations should also pay attention to the welfare of the workers and employees. The government will not hesitate to take stringent action against any big organisation that fails to follow the give-and-take policy," the CM said.

CM Revanth Reddy has been organising 'Prajavani' sessions, addressing people's grievances, at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday.

Topics :TelanganaCongressPoliticswelfare schemes

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

