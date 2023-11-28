Govt to hire consultant for upkeep of Okhla, Patparganj industrial areas

The Delhi government has decided to hire a consultant for management of assets and upkeep of industrial areas in Okhla and Patparganj, officials said on Tuesday.

The consultant will assist the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in selection of a facility management services (FMS) agency to handle works such as cleaning and sweeping of roads, door-to-door collection of waste and solid waste management, according to official documents.

The agency will also be responsible repairing storm-water drains, potholes, kerb stone, deployment of security, horticulture work, collection of user charges, prevention of encroachment and removal of squatters.

The DSIIDC is the nodal agency responsible for development, operation and management of industrial areas or estates pertaining to the Delhi government.

The aim is to device a set up for managing, operating and maintaining all infrastructure assets in an integrated manner for Patparganj and the Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-III, the documents stated.

In the Patparganj industrial area, out of 612 industrial plots, possession of 603 has been handed over and 550 factories are running at present. In the Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-III, out of 230 industrial plots, possession of 199 plots has been handed over and 177 factories are running at present.

"The consultant will study the area and prepare a cost estimate on per sqm per month basis of plot area for maintenance of these services. The consultant will also provide the service-wise breakup of cost. The FMS agency will collect the maintenance charges from the individual plot owner," according to an official.

As part of its work, the consultant will carry out a detailed analysis of various infrastructure facilities in understanding the requirements for and assessing the economic viability of proposed maintenance works, and prepare a detailed blueprint for the two areas, the official said.

It will also carry out an assessment of parking plots as a revenue source.

The consultant will also assess and monitor the post implementation phase and suggest method for collection of service charges from users for successful implementation of maintenance work, he added.

"The consultant will also be involved in preparing an effective parking and traffic management plan to prevent congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic within the industrial areas," the official said.

The consultant will also suggest the applicability of provisions of the Delhi Industrial Development,Operation and Maintenance Act (DIDOM), 2010, in the two areas.

It will establish the viability of the project to maintain the two industrial areas in a self sustaining manner. "In order to achieve project viability, the consultant shall study and review all the existing schemes of central and state government to generate revenue sources for the project, as required for the project," the official said.

Based on the detailed analysis, the consultant will recommend implementation structure of the project and develop a financial model to capture various scenarios for cost and revenue streams.