Govt to introduce in parl 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

The government is planning to introduce on Tuesday two bills for reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the assemblies of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry

There are 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry while in Jammu and Kashmir, after the delimitation, the total seats in the assembly rose to 114 seats
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 07:02 AM IST
The government is planning to introduce two bills in Parliament on Tuesday for reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the assemblies of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, sources said.

In September, the Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam shall come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken in 2029.

The government is planning to introduce on Tuesday two bills for reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the assemblies of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, sources said.

There are 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry while in Jammu and Kashmir, after the delimitation, the total seats in the assembly rose to 114 seats, out of which 24 seats are designated for areas that fall under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 07:02 AM IST

