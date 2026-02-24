Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Govt to launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14 and above

Govt to launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14 and above

The quadrivalent HPV vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, they said

HPV vaccine adults
"Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group," an official source said. (Representative photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Union government will soon launch a nationwide HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme targeting girls aged 14 and above, official sources said. The Gardasil injection will be administered free of cost, they said.

The quadrivalent HPV vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, they said.

"Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group," an official source said.

"Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups," the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre clears 5,000 PMAY-G homes for displaced families in Manipur

Jammu leads in pendency among J&K districts with 78K pending, 389K overall

All funds lost in IDFC First Bank fraud recovered, says Haryana CM

UP govt inks ₹4,458 crore MoU with AISATS for Jewar airport projects

Union Cabinet likely to approve change of name of Kerala to Keralam

Topics :HPV vaccine dosegirlsGovernmentCervical cancer

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story