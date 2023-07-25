Home / India News / Govt to release two commemorative coins to mark India's G20 presidency

Govt to release two commemorative coins to mark India's G20 presidency

It will also be flanked on the left periphery with the word 'Bharat' in Devnagari script and on the right periphery with the word 'India' in English

Press Trust of India
G20

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
The government will release two commemorative coins of Rs 100 and Rs 75 to mark India's G20 presidency.
 
According to a gazette notification issued on July 24, the commemorative Rs 100 coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari on its obverse side.
 
It will also be flanked on the left periphery with the word 'Bharat' in Devnagari script and on the right periphery with the word 'India' in English.
 
The reverse side of coin will have the design of the logo of India's G20 Presidency in the centre and Vasudhev Kutumbkam will be written in Devnagari script on the upper periphery of the coin and the inscription 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' in English will be written on lower periphery of the coin, as per the notification.
 
These features will also be there on the Rs 75 coin.
 
The standard weight of both the coins would be 35 grams each and they will be of 44 millimetres in diameter.
 
India's presidency of the G20 is from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The G20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
 
Under India's presidency, the leaders' summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.
 
Commemorative coins are typically issued by the government to mark a special occasion.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

