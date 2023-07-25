Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Murmu as she completes first year as President

PM Modi congratulates Murmu as she completes first year as President

"Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," the prime minister said in a tweet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
With President Droupadi Murmu completing her first year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated her and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership.

Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating," Modi said.

"Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," the prime minister said in a tweet.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

